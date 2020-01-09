Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State after CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
As the second Signing Day rapidly approaches, a speedy cornerback from Texas has jumped to the top of several college program's wish list.Ennis Rakestraw Jr, a three-star from Duncanville (Texas) H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news