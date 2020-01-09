News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State after CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

As the second Signing Day rapidly approaches, a speedy cornerback from Texas has jumped to the top of several college program's wish list.Ennis Rakestraw Jr, a three-star from Duncanville (Texas) H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}