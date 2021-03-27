UGASports - Aggies fend off Bulldogs

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS----Two Texas A&M pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts to lead the Aggies past Georgia Friday night, 6-3.

The Aggies (16-8, 1-3 SEC) broke open a 1-1 game with a two-out, three-run outburst in the third. Hunter Coleman delivered an RBI-single and then Ty Coleman hit a two-run home run off the left field pole to make it 4-1.

Georgia (15-6 1-3 SEC) got a run back in the fourth courtesy of a two-out, RBI-single by Chaney Rogers (2-for-4, RBI). It scored Riley King who drew a walk and took second on a base hit by Cole Tate. With one out in the sixth, Connor Tate smashed his third home run, a solo shot to cut it 4-3. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but came up empty.

Aggie senior Dustin Saenz (4-2) struck out 11 over 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Chandler Jozwiak provided 3.1 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts to pick up his second save.

“It looked right (compared to last Friday night) as far as the looks on the guys faces. We struck out too much and left some opportunities on the board out there," acting head coach Scott Daeley said. "I liked how they went about their business today, and it’s going to be better Saturday.”

Freshman Luke Wagner started for the Bulldogs and allowed four runs on six hits in three innings to fall to 3-2. Freshman Will Pearson provided 2.1 scoreless innings before giving way to Jack Gowen with one on and one out in the sixth.

The Aggies would load the bases and Gowen came back to strike out Kalae Harrison. Texas A&M loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh and Georgia looked to Michael Polk in relief of Collin Caldwell. They would add a couple more runs for the final as the Bulldogs used six pitchers on the night.

Game two of the series will be Saturday at 3:02 p.m. and will be available on SEC Network+ and on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Boxscore





