One of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history sees something special brewing in Athens.

Aaron Murray has always told people that Georgia has everything a talented recruit could ever want. That has now helped the Bulldogs assemble an extremely talented quarterback room consisting of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton.

"It's an incredible destination," Murray told UGASports. "You’re going to get top talent receivers and tight ends. You’re always going to have a great offensive line. I always tell people, you get everything in Athens. College experience, academics, proximity to Atlanta, NIL opportunities now, and championships, great facilities. There’s nothing left to get. These other places, man, two, three of them. Georgia’s the whole package."

Murray came to Georgia from Tampa, Florida. Beck, another Florida native, appears to have the inside track to be the starting quarterback when the season kicks off.

The two have formed a relationship during Beck's time in Athens. Murray has sensed significant growth from Beck during his Georgia career.

"He just feels, he’s so much more confident in his game," Murray said. "When it comes to physical traits, he’s an NFL quarterback. He’s got the size, he’s got the arm strength, he’s got the ability to move inside the pocket, throw on the run. I think he’s due for a monster year, like, monster, monster season. Obviously, my boy Bobo is back calling plays again. You know he’s going to let that thing rip it down the field."

As Murray mentioned, Mike Bobo returns to Athens this season as offensive coordinator.

Bobo served as Murray's offensive coordinator from 2010-13. Those teams, especially in the second half of Murray's career, produced some of the best-scoring offenses in Georgia history.

Now, with Bobo at the helm and a loaded quarterback group, Murray is expecting similar from this year's Bulldogs.

"(Bobo) obviously grew a lot with being around Monken and seeing how Monken used different guys like Bowers and stuff," Murray said. "But everywhere he’s been, he’s had success. I don’t know what the hate is. I guess you’re at a place so long, obviously he played there, he was a GA, then the quarterbacks coach, then the OC, they're going to get hate at some point. But I think most Georgia fans really appreciated what he did and are excited to see what he can do this year. I think they’re going to be one of the best offenses in the country."