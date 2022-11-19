Kentucky sure does play its best football against Georgia.

Saturday proved the point, with the Wildcats putting together a furious rally in the fourth quarter. Georgia was able to hold on, however, squeaking out a 16-6 win in a game Georgia could never gain much traction in.

While the game became tight down the stretch, Georgia had a chance to put away the game early in the fourth quarter. Up 16-0, running back Kendall Milton took a fourth-down handoff at the 1-yard line, with a potential touchdown putting the Bulldogs up by three scores. Milton was stopped short, with the Wildcats taking over at their own 1-yard line.

From there, quarterback Will Levis came alive and led his team on a 99-yard touchdown drive, with the passing score coming on a fourth-and-3. A failed two-point conversion kept the game at 16-6.

Kentucky got the ball back a few minutes later and drove down the field again. However, this time, the drive ended with a missed field goal, allowing the Bulldogs to secure the victory.

Linebacker Smael Mondon led the Bulldogs with 10 total tackles.

Meanwhile, Georgia's offense had its worst performance since the Missouri game. Kentucky's defense never allowed quarterback Stetson Bennett to find a receiver deep down the field. It wasn't until the third quarter that Georgia began to see some consistency with its running game.

Kenny McIntosh finished the game with 19 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown. Bennett completed 13 of 19 passes for only 116 yards and an interception.

Levis, regarded as a top-10 draft prospect, finished 17-of-27 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

