A victory in a surprisingly tight game late
Kentucky sure does play its best football against Georgia.
Saturday proved the point, with the Wildcats putting together a furious rally in the fourth quarter. Georgia was able to hold on, however, squeaking out a 16-6 win in a game Georgia could never gain much traction in.
While the game became tight down the stretch, Georgia had a chance to put away the game early in the fourth quarter. Up 16-0, running back Kendall Milton took a fourth-down handoff at the 1-yard line, with a potential touchdown putting the Bulldogs up by three scores. Milton was stopped short, with the Wildcats taking over at their own 1-yard line.
From there, quarterback Will Levis came alive and led his team on a 99-yard touchdown drive, with the passing score coming on a fourth-and-3. A failed two-point conversion kept the game at 16-6.
Kentucky got the ball back a few minutes later and drove down the field again. However, this time, the drive ended with a missed field goal, allowing the Bulldogs to secure the victory.
Linebacker Smael Mondon led the Bulldogs with 10 total tackles.
Meanwhile, Georgia's offense had its worst performance since the Missouri game. Kentucky's defense never allowed quarterback Stetson Bennett to find a receiver deep down the field. It wasn't until the third quarter that Georgia began to see some consistency with its running game.
Kenny McIntosh finished the game with 19 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown. Bennett completed 13 of 19 passes for only 116 yards and an interception.
Levis, regarded as a top-10 draft prospect, finished 17-of-27 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
What it means
Put aside the fact this game was closer than many people expected, even if Kentucky gives Georgia fits just about every year. Georgia has now completed its second consecutive perfect SEC slate, which only two other programs in the conference have ever accomplished.
The Bulldogs will have one more regular season game to go, against rival Georgia Tech, before a meeting with LSU in the SEC Championship.
Bennett, however, probably saw any hopes for the Heisman Trophy end following this game. However, he'll trade remaining in the mix for another national title over any individual award.
Three important plays
Stuffed run: As mentioned, Georgia had an opportunity to put the game away early in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, MIlton's run to put the Bulldogs up three scores was stopped. This kept the game at 16-0 and allowed Kentucky to remain in the ballgame.
Two-point stop: Following Georgia's failed touchdown attempt, Kentucky traveled 99 yards down the field to score a touchdown. But with Kamari Lassiter in coverage, Levis was unable to connect with his intended target for the two-point conversion. This allowed Georgia to hold a two-possession lead at 10 points as opposed to a one-score lead of eight.
Carter's rush and a missed field goal: On third-and-13 with under five minutes to go, defensive tackle Jalen Carter came running free at Levis. Levis could only throw the ball away and allow his team to kick a field goal to cut Georgia's lead to a one-score game. However, a bad snap and hold saw the kick shank to the left. Georgia could only breathe the biggest sigh of relief from here.
Grading Georgia
Offense: C-
It was not a fine day for the offense against a defense coming off a loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats kept special attention on tight end Brock Bowers, who was held to two catches for 10 yards. In the fourth quarter, the offense followed its failed touchdown attempt with a three-and-out. And then, needing one yard on third down to officially salt the game away, the Bulldogs couldn't pick it up.
Defense: A-
Georgia's defense played great though three quarters. Then the fourth quarter happened, and it allowed a 99-yard touchdown drive and another drive that lucked out with a missed field goal. In total, it was still a great game from the defense, despite the fourth-quarter miscues.
Special teams: A-
Jack Podlesny made all three of his field goal attempts, and Brett Thorson pinned the Wildcats at the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Season grades to date
Offense: B+
Defense: A-
Special teams: A-