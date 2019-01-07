A trio of schools close to home have the attention of Jordan Burch
ORLANDO — Jordan Burch does not know how many offers he has. The 2020 defensive end out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond picked up his first offer when he was a freshman, so he has lost count.Three schoo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news