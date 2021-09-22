A special defense has been built in Athens

As good as Georgia’s defense has been, head coach Kirby Smart dropped some knowledge Tuesday that qualified as eye-opening. “I don’t know that I’ve had an athletic front seven like this one,” Smart said during his Zoom session with reporters. “I’ve been much deeper in the secondary, but I don’t know if I’ve had a group as athletic as this group that can move and twist, in today’s college football world, which gives you a chance because of all the spread stuff.” Considering Smart’s coaching past, that’s quite the statement. During his tenure at Alabama, the former defensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide was used to coaching some dynamic defensive players. In 2011, Alabama led the nation in scoring defense (8.2 points per game), total defense (183.6 yards per game), rushing defense (72.2 ypg), and passing defense (111.5 ypg). His defenses at Georgia have not been bad, either. The Bulldogs boasted the nation’s top scoring defense in 2019 (12.6 ppg) and have had the nation’s top run defense in each of the last two seasons (74.9 in 2019 and 72.3 in 2020). Three games into the 2021 campaign, the Bulldog defense has the look of something special. Georgia has allowed just one touchdown so far and hjas scored two on a couple of interception returns, one each by Christopher Smith and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. “We’re definitely focused on having a lot of havoc,” Smith said on Monday. “We’ve been pretty good so far at accomplishing our goals, but like I said, there’s always something we can fix. There’s some things we need to fix as we prepare for Vanderbilt.”

Georgia's defense has opened a lot of eyes so far this year. (Radi Nabulsi)

Other coaches throughout the SEC are already taking notice. During his Monday press conference, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was asked if Bulldog defensive analyst Will Muschamp was the main reason for Georgia’s success against South Carolina. Stoops could not help but laugh. “That’s funny. You think it has anything to do with those beasts that Georgia has on their team? Just a little,” Stoops said. “But nah, very little. I love Will, have great respect for Will, I’m friends with Will. But Georgia’s got pretty good players.” Gamecock coach Shane Beamer’s incredulous post-game response to a reporter following the Bulldogs’ 40-13 victory last week also made the rounds. “They’ve got 500 five-star players,” Beamer said. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than anyone on this call. They’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big and physical and fast. Other than that, they’re really freaking good.”