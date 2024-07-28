College athletics underwent a significant shift this week.

The NCAA announced new scholarship limits for member institutions. The changes affect every NCAA sport. According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the new limits will take effect for the 2025-26 academic year.

So what does this all mean?

Looking at football, schools can now offer up to 105 scholarships. That is 20 more than the previous limit of 85. New to football is the ability to offer partial scholarships.

The number of scholarships allowed for men's basketball went from 13 to 15, while women's basketball remained at 15. One of the largest increases occurred in baseball, which went from 11.7 to 34.

Gymnastics increased from 12 scholarships to 20. Softball's allotment more than doubled from 12 scholarships to 25.

Walk-ons may still exist as well, according to Dellenger.

How could this affect the Bulldogs? Let's look from a football perspective.

The increased scholarship limits mean that Georgia can sign even more players out of high school. The average of the past few classes has been around 25, but with the new limits that number could grow even higher.

Of course, in today's college football world, the increased space will also affect the transfer portal. Particularly if Georgia continues signing big high school classes, increased scholarship limits will leave even more room for transfer additions.

The partial scholarships, meanwhile, are an interesting addition. Georgia has been an enticing landing spot in the past for walk-ons whose way would be mostly paid through NIL. Jeremy Bell in the 2024 class is one example. The ability to offer partial scholarships could make Athens an even more attractive spot for these types of players.

The rules won't have any effect on college athletics for another year. Until then, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks and his coaches will be figuring out how best to implement the new rules when they go into action next summer.