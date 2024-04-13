After dropping Friday’s game to Missouri in the manner in which they did, some ticked-off Bulldogs arrived at Foley Field for Saturday’s series finale against the Tigers.

Having an extra jolt of purpose paid off.

A four-run fourth inning broke a 5-5 tie, while reliever Kolton Smith made sure Missouri didn’t respond. These factors enabled Georgia to take the series with a 10-7 win.

“Our guys are good at responding, and they’re good at coming out,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity in this league for a while, but we came out today and, in a really good game, they punched us, but we were able to punch back.”

Smith (4-2) threw a pretty good right cross himself.

The sophomore right-hander entered play with an ERA of 8.44 in 10 previous outings, but those numbers mattered not when he entered the game with two runners on and nobody out in the fourth and the score 5-5.

All Smith did was strike out two of the next three batters to escape further damage.

It was just the beginning. Smith pitched the rest of the game, allowing just five hits and two unearned runs over the next six innings with zero walks and 10 strikeouts.

The 10 strikeouts were a career high and established a team-high for the Bulldogs (27-9, 7-8) this season.

“He’s been close. You look at some of the stuff. He’s had some tough breaks, but his stuff metrically has been really, really good,” Johnson said. “As I’ve talked to several people, we just can’t miss in the vertical middle of the strike zone. Even though Kolten’s stuff has been really good, he’s missed a lot in the vertical middle. Once I could get him to either side with pitches, I knew he would have some success.”

Smith’s control was impeccable. Of his 75 pitches, 60 went for strikes.

“I was just trying to make every pitch the most important pitch of the game,” Smith said. “That was really about it. Just taking it one pitch at a time.”