Everything Arian Smith does is fast.

He runs fast. He talks fast. The Florida speedster has had coaches tell him to slow things down during walkthroughs, because he's going faster than he needs to.

Even Smith's Georgia career has flown by seemingly in the blink of an eye.

It seems not so long ago that Smith, then a skinny freshman, scored a touchdown on his first career catch, a 31-yard toss from JT Daniels in the 2020 win over South Carolina.

Now, Smith is going into his fourth season as a Bulldog as a key piece of a deep and talented receiver group.

He is entering this season healthy. Smith has rarely been 100 percent heading into a campaign, but he feels he's done a good job of protecting his body this fall.

"I would say just taking advantage of the treatment and recovery," Smith said." When the coaches give us an opportunity like at practice when we have not hard days, more lighter days, just take advantage of those.”

Smith is the fastest receiver in the room, but there are other speedsters too. Players such as Dominic Lovett, CJ Smith, Zeed Haynes, and Anthony Evans can all take the top off opposing defenses.

When paired with others such as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, and Mekhi Mews, Georgia has a very deep and versatile crew of receivers.

“It helps in the sense of us going fast, up-tempo plays," Smith said of the versatility at receiver. "Not having to move to the other side, so just staying on the same side, knowing the position, knowing what you’ve got to do when the play’s called.”

Smith didn't go as far as to call this the fastest receiver group he's been a part of. But the junior did express confidence in the unit heading into the 2023 season.

"We’ve had a lot of good receivers come through, a lot of receivers leave and go to the draft," Smith said. "I feel like we’re a good group. We’re fast, we’re athletes.”