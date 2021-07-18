Georgia's offense will play a major recruiting role this fall.

In today's pass-happy college football, teams that throw the ball all over the field are seem more attractive to receiver prospects. Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Bulldogs showed flashes of becoming that type of group last season. Yet the Bulldogs are also loaded at running back and are built to move the ball on the ground.

In 2021, Georgia has a chance to prove to uncommitted receivers that it's now one of the better aerial attacks in the nation. UGASports took a look at which schools have landed top- five receivers over the past five years to get an idea of the kinds of numbers the Bulldogs can aim for.