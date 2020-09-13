UGASports - 5-Star 2022 DT Travis Shaw Talks Recruiting

MATTHEWS (NC) - Among the 150 participants in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase was 5-star class of 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who is one of the most coveted players in the nation.

Shaw, who is 6-foot-6, 325 pounds and attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the class, including No. 2 at his position and he’s No. 1 in the state.

He recently released his top 13 schools and that list includes LSU, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon, and NC A&T.