Rivals250 defensive back Jontavius Wyman has committed to Georgia. The in-state product from Jonesboro High School chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, and others.

Kirby Smart has his first defensive commit in the 2026 class.

Wyman has made multiple visits to Georgia over the past few months. He received an offer from the Bulldogs on May 8.

"It's a winning program," Wyman told UGASports after the offer. "They provide life after football. They will help you even when your time is done. Their defense is amazing, what they are doing over there is different. They use their corners in man, zone, blitzes, et cetera. It's a great system and place where they put out great corners into the NFL. Coach Donte (Williams, defensive backs coach) and Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson, safeties coach) have a great history of great players."

Wyman camped in Athens on May 30, where he experienced the coaching of Williams and Robinson. The Georgia coaches also got an up-close look at his skill set.

Six weeks later, Wyman is on board as Georgia's newest commit.

Wyman is Georgia's second commit in the 2026 class, joining quarterback Jared Curtis.