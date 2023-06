Travis Smith Jr. attends Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The Peach State prospect was invited to the Kirby Smart Football Camp that took place on June 1. Smith came into the camp hoping to prove himself in front of the Georgia staff. Smith did just that and walked away from the camp with a scholarship offer from wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon and the Bulldogs.

Smith already held offers from SEC schools Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Colorado, Duke, Tulane, and Utah had also already extended offers. Smith explained to UGASports why this Georgia offer was different and how it impacts his recruitment going forward.