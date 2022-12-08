Georgia continued its red-hot stretch on the recruiting trail when Class of 2025 Rivals100 outside linebacker Jadon Perlotte committed to the Bulldogs.

The Buford standout already has 25 offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and others. Georgia’s offer came in May of this year.

The No. 46 nationally-rated prospect raved about outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe following his recent trip to Athens.

"I love Coach D. He reflects perfectly to me, and I would love to play under him," Perlotte told UGASports analyst Jed May. "His energy is so high and so effective. That's everything you could ask for in a coach."

The rest of the staff have continued to prioritize Perlotte as well.

"The coaches showed a lot more love," Perlotte said. "I've gotten real close with all of them, and they treat me like one of theirs every time."

Perlotte saw Georgia play in person multiple times this season. He attended the season opener against Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and came to Athens for the Tennessee and Georgia Tech games.

Perlotte becomes the second commit for the Bulldogs in the class of 2025. He joins Philadelphia running back Jabree Coleman in the class.