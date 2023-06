Georgia is in the midst of trying to wrap up its offensive line haul in the Class of 2024. That is not stopping UGA offensive line coach Stacey Searels from looking ahead and identifying priority targets for the Class of 2025. One of those prospects is Mal Waldrep. The rising junior out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, camped at the University of Georgia yesterday and walked away from the experience with a scholarship offer from Searels and the Georgia staff.

UGASports caught up with Waldrep to get his reaction to the offer and the details of Georgia's pursuit of him to this point.