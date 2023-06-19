Georgia has added the verbal commitment of Tae Harris to its Class of 2025.

Harris is listed as an athlete, but played primarily defensive back, specifically cornerback for Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia last season. Harris is a physical player who also possesses elite speed. Harris came to Athens in the beginning of June for prospect camp. The Cedartown standout measured 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, and recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash. The workout earned Harris a scholarship offer from Georgia.

It did not take Harris long to know that Georgia is where he wanted to be in college. The in-state prospect made a return trip to Athens on June 13 and made his intentions to commit known to the Georgia staff.

Harris wears the number 27. That number, of course, was worn by Cedartown legend Nick Chubb during his career at Gerogia. CJ Washington was going to follow in the footsteps of Chubb by wearing the number before an injury derailed his Georgia career at the start. Harris hopes to continue the rich Cedartown tradition in the Classic City, and knowing that tradition adds meaning to the fact that Georgia was Harris’s first Power 5 scholarship offer.

"It means a lot,” Harris said. “ I love Cedartown with all my heart. I can't wait to see where my future is going.” Nick Chubb called Harris after he received his offer to congratulate the new Georgia pledge. Harris’s commitment is No. 6 for Georgia’s No. 1 ranked Class of 2025. Harris joins linebacker Jaden Perlotte and defensive lineman Justus Terry as commits in the class on the defensive side of the ball.

Harris shared why Georgia was the place he felt like he needed to commit.

“Georgia is the right place for me because I’ve always wanted to play for Coach Muschamp, and the defensive side of the ball, the way they do things at UGA, is different,” Harris said. “That’s why they win ball games, and I want to be part of that!”

Harris shared what head coach Kirby Smart told him after Georgia extended the offer.

“Coach Smart specially told me, ‘We love the way you get after it. We saw the film and said, we have got to have him’” Harris said. “I simply felt at home. UGA has great people, great coaches. Coach Smart wants me to come to UGA and leave a better man than I came. My guy Nick Chubb endorsed me to him as well, and they loved it! Coach Smart wants me to be a leader of the Class of 2025 and set an example for guys that want to commit as well.”

Harris recorded 59 tackles, had two interceptions, five pass deflections, and one caused fumble in 15 games as a starter for Cedartown during his sophomore year.



