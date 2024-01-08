Georgia has staked its claim to being Linebacker U in recent years.

The Bulldogs have hauled in stellar inside linebacker classes annually thanks to the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The outside linebacker position has had its fair share of talent as well, although the Bulldogs only brought in one player there in 2024.

Now it's time to turn the focus to the 2025 cycle. UGASports examines Georgia's options at inside and outside linebacker in this 2025 Class Preview.