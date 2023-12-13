Georgia has always been a presence in Colter Ginn's life.

The 2024 quarterback from Perry High grew up a Bulldog fan. There's a picture of a small Ginn being held by Georgia legend Herschel Walker. As he grew older, Ginn modeled his game after Matthew Stafford.

Now, a Bulldog dream has become a reality. Ginn has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to join the Georgia program as a quarterback.

"I talked to Coach Bobo (Mike Bobo, offensive coordinator) and I talked to Coach VanGorder (Montgomery VanGorder, offensive quality control analyst). They really like me and want me to come," Ginn told UGASports. "I feel like I can compete at a Power Five level, so I think that’s where I’m going to go."

The relationship with Ginn and the coaches dates back to this summer, when Ginn participated in a 7-on-7 camp in Athens. In recent weeks, the conversations with Georgia have picked up. The Bulldogs offered Ginn the preferred walk-on spot on December 4.

"They really like that I have a strong arm," Ginn said. "I’m very elusive in the pocket, to be able to come outside the pocket and make plays."

Of course, the story of former walk-on turned national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett also played a role.

"I took that into consideration. That puts us PWOs on the map," Ginn said. "For Stetson Bennett to come in there and win two national championships, it really influenced me to accept the PWO offer to Georgia."

Ginn held offers from Charlotte, Memphis, and Georgia Southern.

This news comes in the wake of rumors that five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola could be on the verge of flipping from Georgia to Nebraska. Ginn's commitment as a PWO complements Ryan Puglisi as a scholarship quarterback in the 2024 class.

Ginn plans to finish out his high school athletic career by playing baseball at Perry this spring. He will then enroll at Georgia and arrive in the summer.