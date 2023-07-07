Georgia has received the verbal commitment of 2024 offensive lineman Nyier Daniels.

Daniels is a 6-foot-8, 370-pound offensive tackle from Oradell, New Jersey. Daniels is a standout for Bergen Catholic and chose Georgia over 25 other FBS schools. Current and future SEC schools Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas were schools in pursuit of Daniels. Schools outside the SEC included Southern California, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Georgia’s and offensive line coach Stacey Searels’s development of NFL offensive tackles really helped Georgia seal the deal

"We have the same goal, and that is to make me a No. 1 draft pick,” Daniels said. “Georgia's message is that they have all the tools and experience to help me in that development and reach my goals."

Daniels also loved the fact that so many of Georgia’s coaches played and went to the University of Georgia also.

"There is a reason why they all stay at Georgia," Daniels said. "I keep that in mind a lot. They could have gone anywhere else in the world or gotten any other job, but they decided to stay home at Georgia. That says a lot about the place and how comfortable they are. When five people who played there or graduated from there and still came back, it says a lot."

Daniels received his offer from Georgia on January 3 of this year. Daniels’s main recruiter is offensive line coach Stacy Searels, but defensive back coach Fran Brown played a big role in Daniels becoming a Georgia commit. Brown was formerly a member of the staff for Rutgers football and has a lot of connections in the New Jersey, New York area, and also all around the northeast.

Daniels is the fifth public commitment for Georgia in the offensive line group in the 2024 class. Daniels joins Marcus Harrison, Malachi Toliver, Michael Uini, and Daniel Calhoun in the class. Daniels is the biggest of the five and is possibly the most naturally gifted offensive tackle. Daniels moves well in space and does a good job of creating leverage in blocking.

Georgia is looking to take up to six offensive linemen in the Class of 2024. Size has been the driving factor in how the class has started to round out at the position. Daniels is the prototype body that Smart and his staff are looking for in the last few spots of 2024 on the offensive front. Marques Easley makes his college decision tomorrow. Another very large 2024 lineman that Georgia is in the mix for.

Overall, Daniels is the 25th commitment in the Class of 2024. Georgia is the No. 1 ranked class in the current cycle.