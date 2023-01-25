The University of Georgia is becoming known for producing incredibly talented defensive linemen to the NFL. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia produced the No. 1 overall pick in Travon Walker, who helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs in his rookie season. Georgia also had Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jalen Carter could go anywhere from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to somewhere securely within the top five picks.

Georgia has plenty of ammunition when it comes to recruiting defensive linemen for head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott to utilize on the trail. Today UGASports provides an update on where Georgia stands with some of the top defensive line targets in the Class of 2024.