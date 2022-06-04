Chidera Uzo-Diribe's age sets him apart from other coaches across the country.

Georgia's outside linebackers coach just turned 30. He's only about 15 years older than the prospects he's recruiting, allowing him to relate to them more than coaches older than him.

One such prospect is KingJoseph Edwards. The 2024 defensive end is emerging as one of Georgia's main targets at the position in his class. His relationship with Uzo-Diribe is coming along just fine.

"He's young, he gets it," Edwards said. "He gets me, so we get along really good."