Georgia's run of bad luck at defensive back is over.

Ondre Evans flipped to Georgia from LSU on Wednesday. The 2024 Rivals250 defensive back from Nashville had been committed to the Tigers since June.

Evans is Georgia's third defensive back committed in the class, joining Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones.

Shortly before pledging to LSU, Evans camped in Athens. That day resulted in an offer from the Bulldogs, although Evans committed to the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, and North Carolina State.

The Bulldog staff remained in contact. That interest picked up in recent weeks, leading Evans to take a recent midweek visit to Athens to spend time with the coaches.

That all led Evans to flip to the Bulldogs privately on Monday night before announcing on Wednesday.

Georgia sees the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Evans as a corner at the next level. Robinson is a pure corner as well, while Jones could play either corner or safety.

Evans is the 27th commit in Georgia's 2024 class. The addition of Evans also moves Georgia back to the No. 1 spot in the Rivals 2024 team rankings.