Georgia's pursuit of 2024 defensive back Marcellus Barnes Jr., has taken the next step.

The interest from the Bulldogs began during Barnes' junior season last fall. Earlier this month, the Georgia staff invited Barnes to Athens for a visit coinciding with the first day of spring practice.

The interest led to an offer from the Bulldogs on March 27. The news left the Chattanooga prospect speechless.

"It means everything," Barnes said. "I thank them for believing in me. I'm still in shock to be honest."