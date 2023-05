Georgia is looking to continue rebuilding its running back room.

The Bulldogs signed Roderick Robinson in the 2023 class. As injuries and departures this spring have shown, running back depth is crucial. Georgia is looking to strengthen that room more in this class, with Dwight Phillips already on board and many other targets still remaining.

In the latest edition of the Class Reset series, UGASports takes a look at the questions still facing Georgia at the running back position in the 2024 cycle.