Georgia will be replacing some program legends in the passing game next season.

Receiver Ladd McConkey is likely off to the NFL. So too is tight end Brock Bowers, one of only three Bulldogs in program history to earn All-American honors three times.

Who is coming to Athens to help fill the void left by the departing pass-catchers? UGASports takes a look in this edition of the 2024 Class Overview.