With that in mind, Georgia has put a focus on the trenches in this class. UGASports takes a look at how the Bulldogs are rebuilding the offensive front in this edition of the 2024 Class Overview.

The Bulldogs could be replacing as many as four starters next season. Xavier Truss , Sedrick Van Pran , Tate Ratledge , and Amarius Mims could all depart the program.

Georgia's offensive line could look much different in 2024.

Georgia has six offensive line commits in the 2024 class. Those players average 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds.

Malachi Toliver is the longest-tenured commit, having pledged to the Bulldogs in March. At 6-foot-6 and around 300 pounds, Toliver projects as a guard or maybe even a center at the next level.

The highest-rated offensive line commit is Daniel Calhoun at No. 139 overall. The big man from metro Atlanta tips the scales at 6-foot-6 and around 340 pounds.

Calhoun has the potential to play either tackle or guard in college. He likely ends up at guard, because Georgia has other prospects with prototypical tackle frames in the class.

New Yorker Marcus Harrison is 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds. Marques Easley is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with athleticism to burn. Michael Uini checks in at 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds.

In this class of behemoths, Nyier Daniels stands above the rest. The big man from New Jersey is 6-foot-8 and in the close vicinity of 350 pounds.

The final four names are likely to end up at tackle, although some cross-training at guard is likely to occur as well. No matter where these six players end up, it's clear that offensive line coach Stacy Searels and the Bulldogs are adding some serious beef to the offensive front.