UGASports - 2023 TE Pearce Spurlin follows heart, commits to UGA

This one runs in the family.

His parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles went to Georgia. Now it is his turn.

"This is something I have been dreaming about," Pearce Spurlin said about his commitment to the Bulldogs. "I was born into a Georgia family. I was a Georgia fan since I could walk. I have been to somewhere around 30 games at Georgia. This has been my dream."

Florida State offered on September 1. That is now the local school for the Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton sophomore that moved down from Marietta (Ga.) late in the summer.

He also has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee to name a few, but none of those compare to Georgia.

"I really started to think about this over the quarantine. I picked up six offers in one day, and it really hit me that me going to Georgia could be reality.

I was at the Georgia opener against Murray State last year and that was my first time there as a recruit. There is nowhere like Athens as a college town in the world. I love the people, I love the town and I just love Georgia.

"Since I could walk I have been a Georgia fan, so to commit to them, it is amazing. There is no other school out there like Georgia."

When he separated the fan from the recruit, he fell in love with Georgia that much more. The connection he has with the coaches made this decision so easy.

"Georgia started recruiting me in 8th grade after I attended the Kirby Smart camp and our relationships has grown a lot this summer," said Spurlin.

"Coach Todd Hartley (tight ends) and I have been talking three or four times a week for a while now. He is an awesome guy. We more about life than we do about football. He is very personable and he cares about his players.

"I have talked to coach Monken a lot too about the offense and how they want me to help them change the tight ends at Georgia. Then me and coach Smart get on the phone and talk for more than an hour each time. Me and coach Smart know a lot of the same people, he is a cool coach and the coaches at Georgia are great guys."