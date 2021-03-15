UGASports - 2023 RB Richard Young drawing national attention

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Richard Young is one of the top running backs in the country regardless of class. The 2023 talent out of Lehigh High has over 30 offers, and schools like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma are on that list.

The 6-foot-1, 201 pound sophomore is being recruited by in-state schools too, like Florida, and the Gators offered Young before he started high school. Florida is the only school he has visited so far.

Young talks the schools listed and more in this interview.