It's not hard for a tight end to be impressed by Georgia's 2021 offense.

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads the Bulldogs in catches (28), receiving yards (493), and receiving touchdowns (6). Add Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick to the mix, and the Bulldogs have arguably the top tight end group in the nation.

Looking down the line, Georgia is pushing hard for 2023 four-star Lawson Luckie to be the next to join the unit.