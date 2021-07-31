2023 defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas enjoys impromptu UGA visit
The last week of July has been a whirlwind for 2023 defensive tackle Ka'Shawn Thomas.
When the sun rose Monday morning, Thomas had never communicated with Georgia. That changed on July 26, when Bulldog defensive line coach Tray Scott reached out.
Ninety-six hours later, Thomas found himself visiting his home state school for the first time.
