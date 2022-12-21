Welcome to Early Signing Day. Georgia commits will be signing their National Letters of Intent throughout the day. A couple of key Bulldog targets are set to announce their decisions as well. Stay tuned in with UGASports Early Signing Day Central as we continue updating Georgia's signees throughout the day.

Three-star offensive tackle Kelton Smith committed to Georgia over offers from schools such as Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M. Smith has experience at both guard and tackle so that versatility will help him make an impact sooner than later for the Bulldogs. He has a rare combination of length and athleticism that is raw with a lot of untapped potential.

At 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, Georgia early enrollee Joshua Miller adds another brick to the ‘Great Wall of Georgia’ as offensive line coach Stacy Searels likes to say. Miller is an offensive tackle prospect that was previously committed to Penn State from December of 2021 to June of 2022. Georgia got involved in late May and things moved quickly towards a flip to the Dawgs. Miller is a native of Chester, Virginia, and was a standout for Life Christian Academy on both sides of the ball in high school.

Barnesville, Georgia, native CJ Allen has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since June of this year. Allen is an explosive athlete with a 6-foot-1 220-pound frame. Allen was a star running back for his Lamar County team in high school, but will make his impact at the college level at inside linebacker. Tennessee, Oklahoma, and USC all worked to secure the commitment of Allen, but ultimately Allen decided that staying home to get developed in Georgia’s system was the best move for his future. Allen is an early enrollee and currently practicing with Georgia.



Monroe Freeling is a towering 6-foot-7 prospect that is now hovering around the 300 pound mark. Freeling, a native of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, is one of, if not the, biggest win for offensive line coach Stacy Searels and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2023. With an enormous frame, Freeling also possesses good agility and overall athleticism. Georgia beat out its main competition in this recruitment which was the Clemson Tigers. Freeling is a Rivals250 player and the No. 1 overall prospect out of South Carolina in the 2023 cycle.

Georgia flipped Haynes from Penn State in July of this year. The Rivals250 receiver from Pennsylvania brings blazing speed to the class. He has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. On just 55 catches in his senior season, Haynes recorded 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns. That speed combined with solid size gives Haynes the potential to be a difference-maker in the Georgia offense.



Williams might be the most well-rounded of Georgia’s receiver commits. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds. But Williams also has good speed and is explosive enough to be a dynamic punt returner for Lakeland High School in Florida. As an early enrollee who is also taking part in bowl practices, Williams has a decent chance to carve out a role for himself in the offense next fall.