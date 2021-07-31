Mehki Wall heard the same thing over and over on Friday afternoon.

Following his one-on-one routes during his workout at Georgia, Wall heard receivers coach Cortez Hankton repeatedly congratulate him on a quality rep. His strong performance in Athens has the 2022 receiver from North Carolina anticipating an offer from the Bulldogs in the coming weeks.

"I feel like I put my all out there yesterday," Wall said. "I feel like I gave them what they wanted from me."