It was a big second half of the week for one of the top young quarterbacks in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Georgia invited Myles Morris to camp on day one of their 10 day camp session for 2019. On Thursday May 30, Morris showed up in Athens for the first time to compete and work with the Bulldog coaching staff. It would be a first visit that he will remember for a long time.

The 6-foot, 170 pound signal caller worked with quarterbacks coach James Coley, and less than 24 hours after the camp, on Friday morning, Morris was offered by Georgia.

Not a bad couple of days for a class of 2022 quarterback who just completed his freshman year at Carrollton (Ga.) a couple weeks ago.

He will be back to Athens next week to get more work Coley and the Bulldog staff.