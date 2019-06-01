2022 QB Myles Morris earns UGA offer, will visit again next week
It was a big second half of the week for one of the top young quarterbacks in Georgia.
On Wednesday, Georgia invited Myles Morris to camp on day one of their 10 day camp session for 2019. On Thursday May 30, Morris showed up in Athens for the first time to compete and work with the Bulldog coaching staff. It would be a first visit that he will remember for a long time.
The 6-foot, 170 pound signal caller worked with quarterbacks coach James Coley, and less than 24 hours after the camp, on Friday morning, Morris was offered by Georgia.
Not a bad couple of days for a class of 2022 quarterback who just completed his freshman year at Carrollton (Ga.) a couple weeks ago.
He will be back to Athens next week to get more work Coley and the Bulldog staff.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Coach McGee started showing interest in me when he came to watch me at spring practice, then they invited me the day before the camp," said Morris. "I talked to coach Coley this morning and he said he wanted to offer me. I was surprised by the of the offer, but I thought I performed well.
"I did the first practice during the camp, then after that was over, coach Coley asked to throw some more after the camp. I’m going back down there again June 4 for their quarterback camp.
"Coach Coley is an amazing coach and he’s an amazing teacher; I like him a lot. He helped me make improvements in my game.
"I did like Georgia a lot growing up at as a kid, so this offer means a lot to me. I worked really hard for it. My former coach (Terrance Edwards) played there and I also know players that I went to school with on the team."
RIVALS REACTION
This is a big offer for Morris. He is very young, but very talented, and he will add many more offers. Arkansas is the only other Power 5 school that has offered him. He impressed Georgia so much that they want him back with a strong group of quarterbacks next week. Expect Athens to be a place he visits this fall. Morris was at Pace Academy before heading to Carrollton, so he knows guys like Trey Blount, Jamaree Salyer and Andrew Thomas that played at Pace Academy and currently play for the Bulldogs.