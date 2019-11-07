For junior tight end Bryson Nesbit, scholarship offers from top programs have become the norm, as the 6-foot-6, 220-pound playmaker has seen his options expand rapidly since the beginning of fall. Duke, Liberty, NC State, Maryland, and Florida have all offered.

The Bulldogs recently jumped into the fray, as well.

"I spoke to Coach [Todd] Hartley, and I was just getting out of class when my coach called me to the side to talk," Nesbit said.