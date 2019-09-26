Georgia moves up for Rivals100 tailback Evan Pryor
The nation's No. 3 overall back in the junior class, Evan Pryor of North Carolina's Hough High School, is no stranger to Athens.Pryor has put in numerous stops this year alone, including a visit ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news