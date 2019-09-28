2021 Rivals100 QB Caleb Williams talks UGA visit & previews OU trip
It’s been a busy few weeks for 2021 Rivals100 quarterback Caleb Williams with visits to Clemson and Georgia. Now the Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star is on his way to Oklahoma to see the Sooners play in person. Williams gave the latest on his recruitment after Friday night’s 48-7 win over Tampa (Fla.) Plant.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news