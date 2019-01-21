Georgia is the latest to offer after having him in Athens over the weekend. Arkansas , Baylor , LSU , Michigan , Michigan State , Tennessee and Texas have offered as well. Expect this list to keep growing in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-1, 213 pound sophomore out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson has become a hot name in the Peach State. After rushing for 800 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns in the fall, schools are seeing Mafah's size, viewing his film and quickly offering him a scholarship.

When Phil Mafah started playing football at the age of eight, he started the season playing offensive and defensive line. By the end of the season, he was scoring touchdowns from the running back position and that has not changed since.

THE FEELING: "All of this feels kind of surreal for me right now," said Mafah. "I never imagined having offers like this — especially this early. I am just staying focused to get better at football and not get caught up in the hype. I am humbled and just working hard to get better. This has been very surprising to me."

IN-STATE OFFER: "Georgia offered me early in the visit Saturday and I was not as surprised about that one as I have been most of the others. Georgia has been showing interest, they invited me to visit, so I thought they might offer.

"They showed me around the facilities, I learned about the nutrition program and the education side, so it was a very good visit. I learned how the players are involved with the community and I saw a lot that I liked at Georgia.

"My interest is really high on Georgia after this visit. I can tell they really care about the players there and I like that a lot. Georgia is close to home, they have a great program, the feeling there was great and I liked it there. They set a really high standard."

EARLY FAVORITES: "Georgia, Clemson and Michigan are three schools I really like right now. I have not been offered by Clemson yet, but I was there for a game during the season and I liked it a lot. I also have a connection with coach Conn because he used to coach at Grayson. I really have my eye on Clemson.

"I also like Michigan a lot. It is an overall great school with great coaches and great facilities. They have a lot I like, so I really want to get up there for a visit."