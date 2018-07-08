2020 safety Lathan Ransom on adding Georgia to his list
Class of 2020 safety Lathan Ransom picked up his first SEC offer on June 14, when Georgia offered a scholarship after an impromptu workout in Athens. “I was just planning on visiting there,” Ransom...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news