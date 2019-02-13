2020 QB Jacolby Criswell on UGA': 'You can't fake that'
There's are a couple of defining traits that set the Bulldogs apart from the pack if you're asking 2020 three-star quarterback Jacolby Criswell."It’s just the way they treat the players up there. G...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news