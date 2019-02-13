Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 22:20:52 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 QB Jacolby Criswell on UGA': 'You can't fake that'

U5crwtlkmsgbdakpgrmm
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

There's are a couple of defining traits that set the Bulldogs apart from the pack if you're asking 2020 three-star quarterback Jacolby Criswell."It’s just the way they treat the players up there. G...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}