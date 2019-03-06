Justin Robinson: "The best fit for me was Georgia"
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — On his way over to Athens Saturday morning, Rivals250 wide receiver Justin Robinson new he was going to be a Georgia Bulldog. He informed Kirby Smart, Cortez Hankton and the UGA staff of his decision Saturday afternoon.
Georgia beat out Notre Dame for Robinson, a two-way star out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy.
Robinson goes into depth about his decision in this interview.
New #UGA commit, 4-star WR Justin Robinson (@jay_robi22) of @ELCAFootball likes what the #Dawgs are building in Athens. @Rivals @ReuseRecruiting @SmallwoodTrent pic.twitter.com/BjfDOd4KGI— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 5, 2019