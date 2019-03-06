Ticker
Justin Robinson: "The best fit for me was Georgia"

Chad Simmons • Rivals
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — On his way over to Athens Saturday morning, Rivals250 wide receiver Justin Robinson new he was going to be a Georgia Bulldog. He informed Kirby Smart, Cortez Hankton and the UGA staff of his decision Saturday afternoon.

Georgia beat out Notre Dame for Robinson, a two-way star out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Robinson goes into depth about his decision in this interview.

