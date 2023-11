Since Kirby Smart took over, what typically happens is the supremely talented freshmen get their reps in the early season blowouts, and over time, work their way into a more important and consistent role. That's no different this year with Damon Wilson, one of the Bulldogs' three five-stars in the most recent recruiting class.

Wilson is now consistently a part of the third down/true pass rush package and making a big impact. Let's look at his skill set and how we'll likely see more and more of the freshman down the stretch.