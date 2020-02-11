The Rivals Camp Series kicked off over the weekend in Miami, with the top talent from South Florida coming out to compete. Each week following a camp weekend, Rivals.com's Woody Wommack will share his best social media moments from the camp, complete with thoughts and observations. RCS MIAMI: Predictions on the top prospects | Miami MVPs | Miami Combine attracts 1,000 | 2020 Rivals Camp Series schedule

*****

PLAY OF THE DAY

This one was actually a little closer than expected considering how many standout plays there were throughout the event. But four-star wide receiver Bralon Brown's one-handed stab takes home this week's top prize, even if Coach Twitter thinks it's offensive pass interference.

Play of the day at today's Miami camp came from 2021 4-star WR Bralon Brown as he made this one-hand grab look easy



(CC @rivalsmike @thecheckdown @SouthFLExpress) pic.twitter.com/crjqTMInFC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 9, 2020

*****

DRAMA AHEAD?

Tyreak Sapp

Florida defensive end commit Tyreak Sapp made a huge leap in the rankings this week, reaching five-star status. While Gators fans celebrated his big move, after talking to him on Sunday I can't help but think there is still going to be plenty of twists and turns in his recruitment. Sapp spoke about his commitment but having done this for as long as I have, I didn't get the vibe that he's anywhere near to being done. While that's not good news for Gators fans, it is for the rest of the schools chasing him, including Georgia.

*****

CONFIDENCE IS KING

Any former NFL football player will tell you that while it's fine to have natural talent, in order to truly succeed at the highest levels of football you have to "have that dog in you." This unquantifiable intangible is thrown around by coaches and players alike and you don't really know it until you see it. Well, after really watching four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato for the first time, I can confirm he has those traits. His willingness to not only compete but to match intensity and swagger with defensive backs was impressive. Stellato is a smooth route-runner with great hands and he surprised some defenders with his speed at the event. But not backing down from a challenge is what made him stand out, even if it led to a few near dustups with defensive players.

The DB tried him at the line and at @troystellato made him pay 😳



Stellato was one of 13 players to earn an Five-Star Challenge invitation. Full list of awards here: https://t.co/BoY6L8g15y pic.twitter.com/G2gKKn6CVn — Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE DOMINANCE

South Florida isn't exactly known as a hotbed for elite offensive linemen but Sunday's camp featured a number of impressive prospects at the position. Clemson commit Marcus Tate headlined the group coming in, but four-star Miami commit Laurence Seymore actually stole the show by dominating and winning MVP honors. Then there's 2022 offensive tackle Julian Armella (see video below), who might have a higher ceiling than any of his older counterparts. Add in very intriguing prospects such as Michael McLaughlin and Josh Sauickie and it was a very impressive group.

2022 OL Julian Armella out here reminding everyone why he has almost 30 offers.

*****

THE GREAT OFFENSIVE LINE DEBATE

One of the hardest positions for us to evaluate is offensive line because you never know how a prospect's body will evolve from their high school days until the time they are finished with college. One prospect that stood out in particular in Miami was three-star offensive lineman Michael McLaughlin, who measured 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds while also having a 6-foot-7 inch wingspan. Those numbers jump out, as did McLaughlin's willingness to test at Saturday's combine. But it's clear McLaughlin is still learning to refine his game fundamentally and grow into his body. So what's the answer when it comes to his ranking? And how will he develop? We will keep a close eye on him going forward but there was a lot to like about his showing on Sunday.

Great battle today between 2021 OL Michael McLaughlin and 2021 Florida DE commit Tyreak Sapp

*****

ANOTHER MULLEN? PLUS MORE FAMILY TIES

Many former NFL players often settle in South Florida so it's not a surprise to see sons of former NFL greats in attendance at camps. On Sunday, former Dolphins great Jason Taylor's son Mason participated, as did Earl Little Jr., the son of the a nine-year NFL veteran. But the most notable family connection was that of defensive back MVP Trevell Mullen. The class of 2022 prospect is the younger brother of former Clemson defensive back and current Oakland Raider Trayvon Mullen as well as freshman All-American and Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen. Mullen measured in at just under 6-foot and his long, lean build is more similar to his oldest brother. Even though the family ties are obvious, he won the MVP on his own accord, impressing the event's coaches with his lockdown ability.

Congrats to today's defensive back MVP, 2022 DB Trevell Mullen

*****

ALUMNI RETURN

Sunday's camp saw a few notable members of the class of 2020 turn out to watch the next wave as Texas A&M defensive end signee Donell Harris and Georgia wide receiver signee Marcus Rosemy were on hand. Each spent time talking (and recruiting) some of the star players at the event and even shared a few pointers throughout the day. While it might be a little corny to say, it's nice to see the investment that elite prospects have in the process, even when they're done as recruits.