Considering his older brother Jaden was already a member of Georgia’s basketball team, the fact that five-star Asa Newell decided to join Jaden back in his hometown of Athens was never a big surprise.

Nevertheless, questions remained.

Although Asa,s familiarity with head coach Mike White and assistant Erik Pastrana also played a huge role, the young star would often bounce questions off his big brother to make sure he was making the right choice.

“My biggest thing was whether I was going to have all the tools that I need,” said Asa Newell, who hopes to be a one-and-done, following in the footsteps of Anthony Edwards. “You go to different colleges, but I just felt I could come here and build a legacy, build something up. I really want to build Georgia basketball up and get it where it needs to be.”

Jaden Newell, despite obviously wanting his brother to join him, never held back.

“I always told him the truth about every single thing that he asked. I never sugar-coated anything,” Jaden said. “I was there for the good moments, the bad moments, and I told him everything. He made the decision to come here.”

So far, so good.

During an interview session Friday at the Georgia Bulldog facility, the Newell brothers were all smiles, talking about the immediate future of playing together this season, while reminiscing about living in Athens, where they lived the early portion of their lives.

“It’s been great. I’m finally able to get into the gym whenever I want to,” Asa Newell said. “Groveland (Florida), where I used to live, I’d have to drive 45 minutes to workout sessions in Orlando. Now, being two or three minutes down the street I can get here any day I want.”

As children, Asa and older brother Jaden attended preschool at the Child Development Lab at the McPhaul Center, located right across the street from Stegeman Coliseum.

Later, the two brothers attended a basketball camp run by former Bulldog head coach Mark Fox. As a precocious 7-year-old, Asa Newell swam for the Bulldog Swim Club, coached by legendary Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle.

One grandmother worked in the office of former UGA president Michael Adams, with the other at the UGA Veterinary Medical School.

“I’ve got a little cred here,” smiled Asa, whose journey to Athens was preceded by two summers as a member of the USA Men’s Basketball U17 and U19 National Teams along with his current home at the prestigious Montverde Academy located in Montverde, Florida.

“Playing with USA across my chest was always one of my goals, and when I get the invite, I was like I’ve got to make this team, got to make this team,” he said. “I think it really benefited me. Without basketball I’d never have gone into a different country, so it’s really taken me places.”

But now, his focus is on the Bulldogs, and a day has not passed by when he hasn’t been in the gym preparing for his and the team’s eventual season debut.

“I feel I’ve come in and been able to do what I need to do,” said Asa Newell. “I feel I’m doing my thing right now.”

However, he’s not satisfied.

“I want to be bigger and stronger,” said Asa Newell, listed at 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds. “I want to jump higher. I feel my three-point shot is locked down right now. Everyone wants handles … I want to limit turnovers.”

Jaden Newell has no doubt he’ll succeed.

“He’s doing great,” Jaden Newell said. “He’s working out every day, putting in the work, and is really focused.”