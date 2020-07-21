UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Florida (offense)

Dayne: Kyle Trask helped save Florida's 2019 season when he became the starting quarterback. Feleipe Franks received a season-ending injury, and Trask elevated the level of QB play in Gainesville. Trask finished the season with nearly 3,000 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, four rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He brought much-needed efficiency and reliability to Dan Mullen's offense. In a league deprived of experienced quarterback play, Trask enters the 2020 season as one of the SEC's most experienced signal callers.

Brent: More than anything, Kyle Trask brought one thing to the Gators' offense they struggled to get from Feleipe Franks: consistent accuracy. In addition to the above numbers provided by Dayne, Trask's 72.0 percent adjusted completion rate was fourth-best in the SEC among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. Trask also excelled from a clean pocket, finishing with an 82.3 passing grade, 78.7 percent adjusted completion, and 118.4 passer rating when not pressured.

One number that may be a little misleading is Trask's interceptions as, even though they were low (seven), Trask led the SEC, and was tied for 10th-most in the FBS, with 22 turnover-worthy plays. Thirteen of those 22 plays did not result in a turnover. Thus, Trask may improve his decision-making and limit that number or, if that trend continues, those turnover numbers are likely to take a step up.