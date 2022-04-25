Fran Brown's first commitment as Georgia's defensive backs coach is a big one.

The Bulldogs landed a commitment on Monday from Las Vegas cornerback Justyn Rhett. He ranks as the No. 7 corner and No. 53 overall player in the 2023 class.

So who will Brown, Kirby Smart, and Will Muschamp turn their attention to next? UGASports takes a look at a few names you need to know.