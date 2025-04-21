Who Georgia really wants at quarterback

With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the quarterback position.
With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the quarterback position.
Georgia moved up the board for UCF receiver commit Tyren Wortham after a visit to Athens.
Bo Walker hopes to turn a strong spring into a chance for playing time this fall.
UGASports takes a look at the Georgia recruiting storylines at quarterback after spring practice.
This was an Easter the Bulldogs won't soon forget.
Georgia hit the Easter jackpot Sunday night, signing three players out of the portal capable of filling integral roles.
Georgia moved up the board for UCF receiver commit Tyren Wortham after a visit to Athens.
Bo Walker hopes to turn a strong spring into a chance for playing time this fall.
UGASports takes a look at the Georgia recruiting storylines at quarterback after spring practice.