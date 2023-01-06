Mike White knows it’s going to feel a little funny when he walks into the O’Connell Center on the campus of Florida Saturday for the first time since becoming the head coach at Georgia last March.

He said he’s prepared for the reception that’s apt to come.

White posted a 142-88 record at Florida from 2015-22. He reached 100 victories with the Gators in 158 games, the second-fastest pace ever by a Florida basketball coach behind only Billy Donovan (154 games).

Under White, the Gators were the only SEC program to earn a bid to the four NCAA Tournaments contested between 2017-21.

“It is a unique game. When I got to Florida and the first time we played in Oxford, it presented some emotional challenges, of course. It presented some of that external noise that you try to preach to your guys that you have to avoid to have success in this league and in the next game,” White said. “But I am excited about getting down there and seeing some loved ones and family and friends. It will be weird. It will be like the Twilight Zone at times, I’m sure.”

However, he’s going to be focused on only one thing – leading the Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0) to their second straight SEC win.

Coming off the big win over No. 22 Auburn, White knows the challenge will be a stiff one, despite the fact the Gators are just 7-0, 0-2 in conference play.

“I am locked in on this Florida team and our current team. I really appreciated my time there and my opportunities there,” White said. “We were honored to have the opportunity to represent that institution, just as we are honored at the opportunity to represent Bulldog Nation. Not many people are as blessed as I have been to have the opportunity to coach at two amazing places like this. I hope we play well tomorrow. I am anxious to see some loved ones tomorrow in Gainesville.”

He'll feel even better if his Bulldogs can come away with the win.

Georgia has already its SEC win total from Tom Crean’s final season in Athens when the Bulldogs went 6-26 with a 1-17 mark in conference play.

“We’re trying to build something here,” said White, who took over a program that’s made only two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 14 seasons. ”We had a really big win the other day. It’s over. We’ve got 17 more. What are we going to do?”

Georgia center Frank Anselem said White has not made a big deal about his return in practice this week.

“It’s gonna be a big game,” Anselem said. “I’ve just go to stay level-headed and accept the challenge, just use this as a stepping-stone and momentum for the rest of the season.”

White likes the progress he’s seen.

“We’re gaining more identity, especially offensively. Role definition has increased. By in with one another. ‘It is okay. Maybe this guy shoots a little better. I should throw him an extra. Braelen (Bridges) is pretty good in the post, especially when he is wide open with a guy on his back,” White said. “That identification. That connectively, especially on offense, has helped. Our turnover ratio made a huge jump. We are still at the bottom of the league. Since Thanksgiving, we have crunched the numbers here in these past couple of days, we are at the top of the league. That has been a huge factor for us as well. Our ball security and our decisions with the basketball.”

Pregame Notes