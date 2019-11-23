“Georgia has a very good football team. Hats off to them,” Fisher began his post-game presser. “[Georgia] did a really good job in all phases of the game. Kirby [Smart] does a real good job coaching them.”

…Encouraged with their effort this evening at Sanford Stadium, yet understandably disappointed, Fisher and his players were gracious in defeat. This was evident in the head coach’s opening comments.

Following No. 4 Georgia’s 19-13 victory over No. 24 Texas A&M, Aggies’ head coach Jimbo Fisher and a few of his players met with the media to discuss the loss, resulting in the team’s first visit to Athens since 1980.

…Fisher stressed that in order to defeat a team like Georgia, Texas A&M has to “find that last two inches—that last two percent that gets you over the top.” According to sophomore linebacker Anthony Hines III, the Aggies played well in falling just short to a premier team in front of a raucous crowd—but any “good” they had was outweighed by the “bad.”

“This was definitely a hostile environment, a very physical game, an SEC opponent, the No. 4 team in the country—and [Georgia] showed it,” said Hines, who made seven tackles, including a game-high two tackles for loss. “There were some good things, but at the end of the day, it was a loss—and the bad outweighed the good.”

…The game featured a questionable call or two, maybe a curious no-call, and a debatable spot. Still, despite some Texas A&M media members raising the issue, Fisher recognized the questionable calls as simply part of the game—the “breaks.”

“We were there (close in getting breaks). There were opportunities that could’ve gone a different way, but that’s a ballgame,” Fisher said. “You make your own breaks in life. They (opposition) don’t make them for you—you’ve got to make them for yourself. You’ve got to handle your own business and do what you’ve got to do. That’s all I’m going to say.”

…With Texas A&M trailing, 16-3, midway through the third quarter and with the ball on Georgia’s 26-yard line facing third-and-one, the Bulldogs seemingly caught a break when quarterback Kellen Mond kept the ball for what first appeared to be a first down. However, according to officials, he was stopped just short. On the next play, the Aggies turned the ball over on downs, when running back Isaiah Spiller was stopped for no gain.

“I honestly didn’t know about the QB sneak (if he made the first down or not),” said Mond, who completed 25 of 42 passes for 275 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. “I got back to the sideline afterward and heard I actually got the first down from a couple of teammates.”

…Despite any missed opportunities, Texas A&M had gained momentum and trailed by only six points with roughly five minutes remaining, while possessing the ball on Georgia’s 42-yard line. In three plays, the Aggies lost a yard and were forced to punt. Still, the Bulldogs, who had totaled just 219 yards at that point, started at their own 10-yard line with an eternity remaining—4:26—and the Aggies having all three of their timeouts left.

“That was very frustrating because, in the big moments, that’s when it’s most important for guys to step up and make the big plays,” said junior linebacker Buddy Johnson regarding Georgia’s final drive to end the game. “That’s just something we didn’t do.”

…The Bulldogs promptly produced their longest drive of the game, as far as the number of plays (10) and time consumed (4:26), while converting back-to-back third downs after Georgia had been just 3 of 13 on third-down conversions.

“Unfortunately, that’s the time [Georgia] came out and made two first downs,” Fisher said. “Give it to [Bulldogs], they got the first downs.”