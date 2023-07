New Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson added Josh Simpson to his assistant coaching staff. Simpson follows Johnson from LSU where he served as baseball director of operations.

Like Johnson, Simpson worked in the MLB before going to LSU. Simpson was a scout for the Texas Rangers for seven seasons.

Simpson has more college coaching experience as he was the head coach for New Mexico Junior College. New Mexico Junior College qualified for it’s regional tournament every season that Simpson was at the helm.

Johnson’s third assistant hire completes his on field staff. The assembly includes Will Coggins from Kentucky and Brock Bennett who was retained at Georgia. All three assistant coaches have a history of developing hitting while coach Johnson will serve as his own pitching coach.