If you’ve been paying attention, then you’ve read about redshirt freshman Eric Stokes getting reps at cornerback with the first team. It’s not by accident. When asked what the former Eastside star brings to the program, Smart was quick with his reply. “Speed,” Smart said. “We all know his track prowess. I want to say he won the state a couple of years, pulled a hamstring his last year or something, but he’s fast. He’s elite fast and it’s hard to make up for that. Faster players can make up for mistakes so they can be wrong and catch up and that’s the No. 1 thing we saw with Eric. He’s a really good athlete, don’t get me wrong but he’s really kind of elastic. He can bend, stretch, contort his body and run with you fast so he’s done that well.” Stokes is competing with sophomore Mark Webb and freshman Tyson Campbell appear to be the top three candidates competing for the starting job at right cornerback opposite Deandre Baker. “He’s rolling in with the ones some, he’s competed,” Smart said. “He didn’t have a great day today but hopefully he will bounce back tomorrow. He’s a competitor now and he’s one of the few kids who can sit in a meeting and tell you everything that was said and execute it on the field.”

Former Dawgs reach out to White

Teammates aren’t the only ones Zamir White has had to lean on after tearing his ACL last Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Some high-profile former Dawgs have offered their support as well. “I know several players talked to him, Malcolm Mitchell talked to him, he talked about his issue, Nick (Chubb) reached out and talked to him, Todd (Gurley) reached out, a lot of guys talked to him. He’s in great spirits, he’s in the meetings and he’s been really positive,” Smart said. “We’ve got a family atmosphere, those backs, they’ve spent time with him. He understands. That’s the one thing about once you’ve been through it once you know where you’re headed while before, you’ve got no idea. He’s done this once, so he knows he can do top, he’ll get after it.” Smart said head trainer Ron Courson has been the point man when it comes to making sure the former players were able to get White on the phone. “Ron wanted him to be positive and having Malcolm here in-house to spend some time with him, those other backs he looks up to … It’s very encouraging to talk to those other guys who have been through it, too,” Smart said.

Punting job still up for grabs

Freshman Jake Camarda and graduate transfer Landon Stratton continue to compete to see who will be the starting punter. "Camarda had a better day yesterday,” Smart said. “We didn't punt today, but Camarda had a better day yesterday than Stratton. It’s not over yet as far as who’s going to punt.” One person not in the running is Marshall Long (knee), who hasn’t been seen at practice since last week. “I wouldn't say that Marshall Long is 100 percent right now,” Smart said. “t's been a tough battle for him and a tough road.”

Solomon Kindley impressing

Apparently, it’s not just for show that Solomon Kindley has been seen working with the first unit at left guard. "He's had a solid camp, probably better than average. I don't know if you'd say good. Those guys are competing,” Smart said. “Solly (Kindley) has rolled in there with the ones and competed some. Trey (Hill) has rolled in there with the ones. Kendall Baker has been rolling in with the ones at left guard and right tackle.” Smart said the competition will continue into next week before the starting five is ultimately determined. “That’s a thick competition where we'll judge today's tape, tomorrow's tape and as we begin on Austin Peay, we'll set a little bit of a depth chart where we can say, 'Ok, who is going to get the majority of the reps?'” Smart said. “But they're still going to be swinging guys in there and swinging back and forth. But Solly works hard. Solly loves football. I enjoy being around Solly. He has a few mental busts every now and then but he's working to overcome those."

Injury update